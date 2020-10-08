comscore Diddy, Springsteen among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guests | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Diddy, Springsteen among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guests

  Sean Combs accepts the 2020 Industry Icon award at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 25. Combs will be among a star-studded guest list for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 induction.

CLEVELAND >> Sean “Diddy” Combs, Bruce Springsteen and Alicia Keys will be among a star-studded guest list for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 induction.

The prestigious organization announced the guest list Thursday for the ceremony, which will debut Nov. 7 on HBO. The show will honor this year’s inductees including Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G., The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex and Depeche Mode.

Jon Landau and Irving Azoff will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun award.

Other guests will include Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Levine and Brad Paisley.

The event was scheduled for May 2, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Grohl will kick off the show with a “heartfelt introduction” to the new class of inductees. The special guests will speak on how this year’s inductees impacted their personal life and careers.

