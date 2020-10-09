comscore Television and radio - Oct. 9, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS
Game 5: Rays vs. Yankees 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121
BASKETBALL: NBA FINALS        
Game 5: Heat vs. Lakers 3 p.m. KITV 4 4
BOXING        
Navarrete vs. Villa 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE        
Louisville at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL
Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.) 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GOLF  
European BMW PGA Championship 12:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Women’s PGA Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Champions SAS Championship*** 2:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
TENNIS        
French Open: men’s semifnals 2:45 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
French Open: men’s semifinals 5 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
French Open: girls finals 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
SOCCER
NWSL: Orlando vs. Houston 11 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN      
Miami at Clemson 10 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Syracuse at Louisville noon ACC NA/251* NA
Saturday
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
Formula One German Grand Prix qualif. 2:55 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Xfinity Drive for the Cure 250 9:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: KBO
NC Dinos at LG Twins 6:55 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
Texas vs. Oklahoma 6 a.m. KHON 3 3
Virginia Tech at North Carolina 6 a.m. KITV 4 4
Florida at Texas A&M 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Missouri at LSU 6 a.m. SECA NA/219 1041
South Carolina at Vanderbilt 6 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
N.C. State at Virginia 6 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA
Duke at Syracuse 6:30 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*
The Citadel at Army 7:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Texas Tech at Iowa State 9:30 a.m. KITV 4 4
Tennessee at Georgia 9:30 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Texas-San Antonio at BYU 9:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Kansas State at TCU 10 a.m. KHON 3 3
Arkansas at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Middle Tennessee at Florida International 10 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi 10 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Pittsburgh at Boston College 10 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA
Temple at Navy noon CBSSN NA/247* 83
Miami at Clemson 1:30 p.m. KITV 4 4
Florida State at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8
Mississippi State at Kentucky 1:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Alabama at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
UTEP at Louisiana Tech 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Marshall at Western Kentucky 1:30 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Charlotte at North Texas 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
GOLF
European BMW PGA Championship midnight GOLF 30/216 86
Women’s PGA Championship 5 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Women’s PGA Championship 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Champions SAS Championship 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston 5:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
MOTORCYLES
MotoAmerica Superbike Indianapolis 9 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Lucas Oil Motocross Pala noon NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
FA Women’s Super Cup: Manchester City vs. Tottenham  
  1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
TENNIS
French Open: girls finals (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
French Open: women’s final 3 a.m. KHNL 8 8
French Open: women’s doubles final 11:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula One German Grand Prix 2:05 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
NASCAR Cup Bank of America Roval 400 8:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
BASKETBALL: NBA FINALS
Game 6: Lakers vs. Heat (if necessary) 1:30 p.m. KITV 4 4
FOOTBALL: NFL
Raiders at Chiefs 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Dolphins at 49ers 10 a.m. KHON 3 3
Giants at Cowboys 10:25 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Vikings at Seahawks 2:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8
GOLF
European BMW PGA Championship midnight GOLF 30/216 86
Women’s PGA Championship 4 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Women’s PGA Championship 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Champions SAS Championship 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
MOTORCYLES
MotoAmerica Superbike Indianapolis 5 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MotoAmerica Superbike Indianapolis 9 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOCCER
FA Women’s Super Cup: Brighton vs. Arsenal  
  1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
FA Women’s Super Cup: Chelsea vs. Manchester City
  3:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
UEFA Nations League: France vs. Portugal 8:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Mexican: Santos Laguna vs. Tijuana 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS
French Open: women’s doubles final (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
French Open: men’s final 3 a.m. KHNL 8 8
VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
Duke at North Carolina 11:30 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA
 
Radio
Today
  TIME STATION
NBA Finals, Game 5: Heat vs. Lakers 3 p.m. 990-AM, 1420-AM
Saturday
  TIME STATION
CFB: Florida at Texas A&M 6 a.m. 1500-AM
CFB: Miami at Clemson 1:30 p.m. 1500-AM
Sunday
  TIME STATION
NFL: Rams at Washington 7 a.m. 1420-AM
NFL: Raiders at Chiefs 7 a.m. 830-AM
NFL: Dolphins at 49ers 10:05 a.m. 1500-AM
NFL: Colts at Browns 10:25 a.m. 1420-AM
NBA Finals, Game 6: Heat vs. Lakers (if nec.) 1:30 p.m. 1420-AM
NFL: Vikings at Seahawks 2:20 p.m. 990-AM, 1500-AM

