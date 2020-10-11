Asymptomatic Nuuanu care home worker tests positive for COVID-19

A Nuuanu care home employee, who was asymptomatic, tested positive late Saturday for COVID-19.

Hale Kuike made the announcement in a news release today that one of its employees at its Nuuanu location tested positive, and is self-isolating.

The employee was diagnosed during Hale Kuike’s regular testing of all staff members at its three locations, including Nuuanu, Pali and Bayside in Kaneohe as part of its prevention and control plan.

The testing is done at least once a month.

Hale Kuike’s management has identified all who may have come in close contact with this employee.

Regardless of contact with that person or not, all 23 residents and 35 staffers at the Nuuanu home are taking the COVID-19 nasopharyngeal swab test Monday morning, and will be retested a week later.

The worker who tested positive does not work at any other location nor for any other employer.

“The safety of all who live and work here is our greatest concern,” said David Fitzgerald, president. “We will continue to work closely with the Department of Health and follow our COVID emergency response protocols, based on guidance from DOH and the national standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in determining future actions.”

Hale Kuike updated in early March its plans and procedures to reduce risk and to guide response to positive cases.

Since March 11, these strict controls have included: No visitors, no outside non-emergency outings for residents, stringent health screenings for all staff, increased disinfection of high-touch and high-traffic areas.

Hale Kuike has a moratorium on new admissions to a home if there is a diagnosed case. It also will create a COVID isolation unit to care for residents, if needed.

The company specializes in care for loved ones with memory impairments.