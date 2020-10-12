comscore Man charged with assault for shooting acquaintance in Aiea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man charged with assault for shooting acquaintance in Aiea

  • Today

Prosecutors charged a 24-year-old man today, who had been arrested on second-degree attempted murder, with the lesser crime of second-degree assault.

Frank Vaa allegedly shot a 40-year-old man in the leg at 5 p.m. Saturday in Aiea, police said.

The victim was an acquaintance, police said.

Vaa fled the scene, and was found and arrested at 6:16 p.m. Saturday at 99-161 Kamehameha Highway on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Vaa’s bail was set at $50,000.

