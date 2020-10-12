comscore Television and radio - Oct. 12, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – Oct. 12, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 8:27 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
Today
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs
ALCS, Gm 2: Astros vs. Rays 10 a.m. TBS 28/551 121
NLCS, Gm 1: Braves vs. Dodgers 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
BASEBALL: KOREAN        
Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
FOOTBALL: NFL        
Chargers at Saints 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
TENNIS        
ATP St. Petersburg; Cologne midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Tuesday
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs
ALCS, Gm 3: Rays vs. Astros 2 p.m. TBS 28/551 121
FOOTBALL: NFL        
Bills at Titans 1 p.m. KGMB 7 7
RUGBY: Super League
Hull FC vs. Huddersfield Giants 6:25 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Warrington Wolves vs. Leeds Rhinos 8:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER        
UEFA Nations: Germany vs. Switzerland 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
TENNIS        
ATP St. Petersburg; Sardinia; Cologne midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Radio
Today
  TIME STATION
ALCS, Gm 2: Astros vs. Rays 10 a.m. 1420-AM
NLCS, Gm 1: Braves vs. Dodgers 2 p.m. 990-AM, 1420-AM
NFL: Chargers at Saints 2 p.m. 1500-AM
 
Tuesday
  TIME STATION
NFL: Bills at Titans 1 p.m. 1500-AM
ALCS, Gm 2: Astros vs. Rays TBD 1420-AM
NLCS, Gm 2: Braves vs. Dodgers TBD 990-AM, 1420-AM

Looking Back

