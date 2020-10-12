Television and radio – Oct. 12, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs
|ALCS, Gm 2: Astros vs. Rays
|10 a.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|NLCS, Gm 1: Braves vs. Dodgers
|2 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|BASEBALL: KOREAN
|Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Chargers at Saints
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|TENNIS
|ATP St. Petersburg; Cologne
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Tuesday
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs
|ALCS, Gm 3: Rays vs. Astros
|2 p.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Bills at Titans
|1 p.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|RUGBY: Super League
|Hull FC vs. Huddersfield Giants
|6:25 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Warrington Wolves vs. Leeds Rhinos
|8:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER
|UEFA Nations: Germany vs. Switzerland
|8:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|TENNIS
|ATP St. Petersburg; Sardinia; Cologne
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Radio
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|ALCS, Gm 2: Astros vs. Rays
|10 a.m.
|1420-AM
|NLCS, Gm 1: Braves vs. Dodgers
|2 p.m.
|990-AM, 1420-AM
|NFL: Chargers at Saints
|2 p.m.
|1500-AM
|Tuesday
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Bills at Titans
|1 p.m.
|1500-AM
|ALCS, Gm 2: Astros vs. Rays
|TBD
|1420-AM
|NLCS, Gm 2: Braves vs. Dodgers
|TBD
|990-AM, 1420-AM
