Honolulu Club closes permanently nearly after 50 years

The nearly 50-year-old Honolulu Club, resurrected after its former owner emerged from bankruptcy in 2013, could not survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

The manager said Monday was the last day of operations for the fitness and social networking club.

“Like many other local businesses, the devastating impact of COVID-19 has forced us to make the difficult decision to permanently close our doors,” said General Manager Nick Taylor in a news release.

“It has been a privilege to be Hawai‘i’s premier health club for nearly half a century, and it is with great sadness that we say aloha to our members and teammates.”

The club suspended operations March 19, reopened briefly, then again closed Aug. 26 in line with government orders due to the pandemic.

Many members canceled their membership as a result of the pandemic.

The club did not say whether it would reimburse members for any dues paid in advance of Monday’s close.

“Members with questions have been encouraged to call the club for assistance where team members are managing close-out procedures,” the club said in the news release.

Club officials could not be reached Monday. The club’s telephone number was not in operation, and a spokeswoman for the company did not return calls.

The club’s 65,000-square-foot facility boasted amenities including a 32-foot pool, lounge, personal training, Studio Pilates, racket sports, private lockers, steam rooms and saunas, cold plunges and hot tubs. It offered more than 100 classes a week with top instructors and personal trainers.

Meridian Sports Clubs California LLC, the former owner, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in October 2012.

In May 2013 it vacated the Honolulu Club’s Ward Avenue location and opened Island Club and Spa at the Koolani condominium at 1177 Queen St., and later a Waikiki location.

The Honolulu Club reopened June 1, 2013, after an infusion of $3 million used in part for a renovation of locker rooms and all new equipment.

The new owners — Honolulu businessman Dick Gushman and Douglas Emmett — hired ex-Seattle Seahawks football player Sam Adams and his company, Oregon Athletic Club, to operate the Honolulu Club and transition it to local management.