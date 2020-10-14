Man punches another in the head while seated in his car in Pearl City

A 32-year-old man allegedly punched a 23-year-old man late Tuesday night while he was sitting in his parked car in Pearl City town.
Police said that the 32-year-old approached the younger man, who was using his phone while sitting in his car, at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and the two got into an argument.
The older man allegedly punched the younger man once in the head, police said.
Police arrested the 32-year-old on suspicion of first-degree violent unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle at the corner of Hugh and First streets.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.