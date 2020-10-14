Man punches another in the head while seated in his car in Pearl City

A 32-year-old man allegedly punched a 23-year-old man late Tuesday night while he was sitting in his parked car in Pearl City town.

Police said that the 32-year-old approached the younger man, who was using his phone while sitting in his car, at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and the two got into an argument.

The older man allegedly punched the younger man once in the head, police said.

Police arrested the 32-year-old on suspicion of first-degree violent unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle at the corner of Hugh and First streets.