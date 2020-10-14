Man with multiple wounds in Iwilei stabbing taken to hospital in serious condition

A 50-year-old man suffered multiple stab- and slash-type wounds from an apparent stabbing in Iwilei early this morning, according to Emergency Medical Services.
Paramedics responded to the scene on Kuwili Street at about 1:40 a.m. and transported the man to an area hospital in serious condition. The man’s wounds were on his head, back and both arms.
Prior circumstances to the injuries remain unknown.
