Kauai police need help finding assault suspect

Kauai police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 28-year-old Kekaha man suspected of assaulting another man on Thursday.

Police said a man was found 6 a.m. Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries from an alleged assault that occurred in Waimea.

The suspect, Dylan Crowill, is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is advised not to approach him, and immediately call police at 241-1711.

Anonymous tipsters can call CrimeStoppers Kauai at 246-8300 or go to crimestopperskauai.org.