Ko Olina Resort to open 111 public parking stalls at all 4 lagoons Friday under new agreement

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and the Ko Olina Community Association today announced that the two parties have agreed on terms for reopening the resort’s four privately owned lagoons to the public this Friday.

Under the new agreement, Ko Olina Resort will offer a total of 111 public parking stalls at each of the four lagoons, with new precautions in place to keep residents, visitors and employees safe.

Last week, the city issued a notice of violation to Ko Olina for its months-long closure of public parking lots that provide beach access to lagoons 1 through 4. The parking lots were originally closed in March due to the pandemic, but remained closed even as beaches reopened.

Ko Olina Resort had said it would reopen the public parking lot on Nov. 1 only for Lagoon 4, while the remaining lagoons would be for private hotel and condo use.

Under the plan announced by the resort last week, 102 public stalls would have opened at Lagoon 4. Prior to the pandemic-related closures in March, the total number of public parking stalls available at Ko Olina was at about 180.

Under the new agreement, the following public parking stalls will be available at Ko Olina, starting this Friday, as follows;

>> Lagoon 1 at 50% capacity: 20 public parking stalls available;

>> Lagoon 2 at 100% capacity or 20 public parking stalls available;

>> Lagoon 3 at 100% capacity or 20 public parking stalls available;

>> Lagoon 4 at 50% capacity or 51 public parking stalls available.

“This is a great example of how the people can win when the public and private sectors come together and collaborate toward a common goal,” said Caldwell in a news release . “Today, after much deliberation, the City and Ko Olina are able to share a revised reopening plan that opens up public parking stalls at each of the lagoons, increasing public access to the beaches while adhering to the safety guidelines set by the County, the State and the CDC.”

Caldwell said Ko Olina is assisting the county and state by setting up a a secondary surveillance testing site at the resort’s medical facility. Testing will be available for Ko Olina employees, residents, and resort guests, as well as to leeward residents by appointment.

“We appreciate their willingness to listen and work with us to create a plan that can keep everyone safe,” said Caldwell.

Ko Olina’s new reopening plan will incorporate health guidelines set forth by Honolulu as well as the Centers for Disease Control. Face coverings will be required, and physical distancing will be monitored, along with large group gatherings.

Shoreline users will be urged to stay within the lagoon area they are visiting, but all will be permitted to traverse throughout the lagoons if observing the resort’s safety protocols.

“Ko Olina has always been a strong community steward, and especially supportive of our West Oahu neighbors,” said Jeffrey Stone, Ko Olina’s master developer, in the news release. “We apologize for disappointing any of our resident ohana. Our goal has always been to create the safest environment possible as we reopen our hotels and resort businesses.”

“No one has faced the devastating effects of COVID-19 before,” he said. “We appreciate the City’s willingness to share the community’s feedback and to work with us as we navigate through these difficult times. I believe this plan provides Ko Olina confidence in re-opening safely and satisfies the public’s desire for access to the shoreline. Getting our Ko Olina resorts to reopen, which cater mostly to families, and bringing our employees back to work safely have been my main goals.”