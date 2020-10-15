Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Wednesday’s Jumble puzzle on B9 printed without the answers for Tuesday’s puzzle. The solutions for Tuesday’s puzzle are:
Jumbles: EXUDE FLOSS LOTION CANNED
Answer: When he ran over the tire spikes, his front tires lost air in — ONE SECOND FLAT.
>> Fourteen percent (14%) of Oahu voters had returned their ballot envelopes to the city as of Tuesday. The figure was inaccurate in a story on Page B1 Wednesday.
>> The late state Rep. Connie Chun received a Fulbright scholarship in 1956. The year was inaccurate in her obituary on Page B1 Monday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.