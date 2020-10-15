Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Wednesday’s Jumble puzzle on B9 printed without the answers for Tuesday’s puzzle. The solutions for Tuesday’s puzzle are:

Jumbles: EXUDE FLOSS LOTION CANNED

Answer: When he ran over the tire spikes, his front tires lost air in — ONE SECOND FLAT.

>> Fourteen percent (14%) of Oahu voters had returned their ballot envelopes to the city as of Tuesday. The figure was inaccurate in a story on Page B1 Wednesday.

>> The late state Rep. Connie Chun received a Fulbright scholarship in 1956. The year was inaccurate in her obituary on Page B1 Monday.