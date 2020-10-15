comscore Television and radio - Oct. 15, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Oct. 15, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 8:35 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs
AL Game 5: Rays vs. Astros 11:07 a.m. TBS 43/553 121
NL Game 4: Dodgers vs. Braves 2:08 p.m. KHON 3 3
NL Game 4: Dodgers vs. Braves 2:08 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: KBO
Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz (cont.) midnight ESPN2 21/224 74
Lotte Giants at NC Dinos 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
FOOTBALL: College
Georgia State at Arkansas State 1:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL        
Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.) 3 p.m.   ESPN2 21/224 74
GOLF
European PGA: Scottish Championship 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: The CJ Cup at Shawdow Creek 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
SOCCER: College Women
Florida State at Pittsburgh noon ACC NA/251* NA
Louisville at Virginia 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
TENNIS: ATP
St. Petersburg, Sardinia, Cologne midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
St. Petersburg, Sardinia, Cologne 10 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest 10 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA
FRIDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS
ALCS, Gm 6: Rays vs. Astros, if nec. noon TBS 28/551 121
NLCS, Gm 5: Dodgers vs. Braves 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: KBO        
Tigers at Twins 9:55 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE        
SMU at Tulane noon ESPN 22/222 70
BYU at Houston 3:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF        
Scottish Championship 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Dominion Energy Classic 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER        
French: Dijon vs. Rennes 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS        
ATP St. Petersburg; Cologne midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP St. Petersburg; Cologne 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
Boston College at Syracuse 10 a.m ACCN NA/251* NA
Tennessee at Kentucky 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Kansas at Oklahoma 1 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
Texas at Kansas State 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Rays vs. Astros 11:07 a.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB: Dodgers vs. Braves to follow 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB: Dodgers vs. Braves 2:08 p.m. 990-AM
FRIDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Rays vs. Astros, if nec. 11:30 a.m. 1420-AM
MLB: Dodgers vs. Braves 2:30 p.m. 1420-AM
MLB: Dodgers vs. Braves 2:30 p.m. 990-AM

