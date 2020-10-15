Television and radio – Oct. 15, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs
|AL Game 5: Rays vs. Astros
|11:07 a.m.
|TBS
|43/553
|121
|NL Game 4: Dodgers vs. Braves
|2:08 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|NL Game 4: Dodgers vs. Braves
|2:08 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz (cont.)
|midnight
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Lotte Giants at NC Dinos
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|FOOTBALL: College
|Georgia State at Arkansas State
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL
|Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.)
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GOLF
|European PGA: Scottish Championship
|1:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: The CJ Cup at Shawdow Creek
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|SOCCER: College Women
|Florida State at Pittsburgh
|noon
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Louisville at Virginia
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|TENNIS: ATP
|St. Petersburg, Sardinia, Cologne
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|St. Petersburg, Sardinia, Cologne
|10 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|VOLLEYBALL: College Women
|Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
|10 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|FRIDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS
|ALCS, Gm 6: Rays vs. Astros, if nec.
|noon
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|NLCS, Gm 5: Dodgers vs. Braves
|3 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Tigers at Twins
|9:55 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
|SMU at Tulane
|noon
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BYU at Houston
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|Scottish Championship
|1:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Dominion Energy Classic
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|French: Dijon vs. Rennes
|6:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|ATP St. Petersburg; Cologne
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP St. Petersburg; Cologne
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
|Boston College at Syracuse
|10 a.m
|ACCN
|NA/251*
|NA
|Tennessee at Kentucky
|1 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Kansas at Oklahoma
|1 p.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|Texas at Kansas State
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Rays vs. Astros
|11:07 a.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB: Dodgers vs. Braves
|to follow
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB: Dodgers vs. Braves
|2:08 p.m.
|990-AM
|FRIDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Rays vs. Astros, if nec.
|11:30 a.m.
|1420-AM
|MLB: Dodgers vs. Braves
|2:30 p.m.
|1420-AM
|MLB: Dodgers vs. Braves
|2:30 p.m.
|990-AM
