Traffic accident closes eastbound lanes of Vineyard Boulevard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Traffic accident closes eastbound lanes of Vineyard Boulevard

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:28 am

Police have closed all eastbound lanes of Vineyard Boulevard this morning between Liliha and Maunakea streets due to a traffic accident.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

