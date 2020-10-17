comscore Counter-protesters attack conservatives staging free speech rally in San Francisco | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Counter-protesters attack conservatives staging free speech rally in San Francisco

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 1:16 pm
  NOAH BERGER / ASSOCIATED PRESS Medics transport a supporter of President Donald Trump to an ambulance after he was attacked by counter-protesters in San Francisco today. About a dozen pro-Trump demonstrators were met by several hundred counter-protesters as they tried to rally.

    NOAH BERGER / ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Medics transport a supporter of President Donald Trump to an ambulance after he was attacked by counter-protesters in San Francisco today. About a dozen pro-Trump demonstrators were met by several hundred counter-protesters as they tried to rally.

  NOAH BERGER / ASSOCIATED PRESS A counter-protester pours a drink on a supporter of President Donald Trump in San Francisco today.

    NOAH BERGER / ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A counter-protester pours a drink on a supporter of President Donald Trump in San Francisco today.

  • NOAH BERGER / ASSOCIATED PRESS Medics transport a supporter of President Donald Trump to an ambulance after he was attacked by counter-protesters in San Francisco today.

    NOAH BERGER / ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Medics transport a supporter of President Donald Trump to an ambulance after he was attacked by counter-protesters in San Francisco today.

  • NOAH BERGER / ASSOCIATED PRESS Medics transport a supporter of President Donald Trump to an ambulance after he was attacked by counter-protesters in San Francisco today.

    NOAH BERGER / ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Medics transport a supporter of President Donald Trump to an ambulance after he was attacked by counter-protesters in San Francisco today.

  NOAH BERGER / ASSOCIATED PRESS A tooth dangles from free speech rally organizer Philip Anderson's mouth after he was attacked by a counter-protester today.

    NOAH BERGER / ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A tooth dangles from free speech rally organizer Philip Anderson’s mouth after he was attacked by a counter-protester today.

  NOAH BERGER / ASSOCIATED PRESS A counter-protester throws an egg at conservative activists staging a free speech rally in San Francisco today.

    NOAH BERGER / ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A counter-protester throws an egg at conservative activists staging a free speech rally in San Francisco today.

SAN FRANCISCO >> A free speech demonstration staged by conservative activists quickly fell apart in downtown San Francisco today after several hundred counter-protesters surged the area, outnumbering and attacking those gathered, including knocking one in the mouth.

A photographer working for The Associated Press witnessed an activist with Team Save America taken away in an ambulance and an injured San Francisco police officer on the ground by San Francisco’s United Nations Plaza.

Team Save America organized the rally to protest Twitter, which it said squelches conservative speech.

Members of the group wore red “Make America Great Again” Trump campaign hats and carried pro-police “Thin Blue Line” flags and U.S. flags.

Philip Anderson, the organizer of the event, posted photos to social media of his bloody mouth with a front tooth missing and another hanging loosely. He said anti-fascist protesters attacked him “for no reason.”

Anderson took the stage at about 1 p.m. and was greeted by chants and plastic water bottles and glass bottles thrown over police barricades.

The event was canceled, although both sides lingered in the area into the afternoon.

Messages left with the San Francisco Police Department were not immediately returned.

Anderson called the counter-protesters hypocrites and said they are the reason why he’s voting for President Donald Trump.

“I love America, I love this country and I love free speech,” he said.

