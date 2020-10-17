Women’s march around Hawaii State Capitol calls for end to Trump’s presidency

Of the many issues and concerns that 200 or so women and men marching around the State Capitol raised today, the message that came out loud and clear was “Trump-Pence out now.”

Women from all walks of life — including scientists, doctors, nurses, teachers and environmentalists — joined the march as part of nationwide demonstrations.

They marched to promote a variety of causes including women’s rights, human rights, protecting the environment, fair elections, democracy, unions, LGBTQ rights and Black Lives Matter.

“I feel it’s important to fight for democracy, to fight for all people,” said Debra Pompadour, who turns 61 Sunday. “Women’s rights, for reproductive freedom. To me fascism is where Donald Trump is trying to lead us.”

Many gave a nod to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in protecting those rights.

Others voiced opposition to President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Ginsburg, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, with one woman dressed as a handmaid from the TV series and book, “A Handmaid’s Tale,” wearing a white bonnet and long red dress.

Barrett was once listed as a “handmaid” in the People of Praise religious community’s directory, according to news reports. That title was later removed and replaced with the term woman leader.

Kate Leary, a Honolulu resident and teacher, was the organizer for the 2020 Women’s March Oahu, which was one of multiple rallies in cities across America.

“As a teacher and young woman, I’m deeply concerned for the future rights and access to health care for girls and women across the country,” Leary said. “This march is an opportunity to honor the legacy of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who did so much for the women’s movement.

“It is also a protest against the Republican Party’s rush to fill her seat before the upcoming election, which could threaten the Affordable Care Act and women’s reproductive rights.”

Other groups, including the Refuse Fascism group, joined in the march.