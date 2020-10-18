1 injured after 3 on boat go overboard at Barbers Point Beach Park

Crews from Honolulu Ocean Safety, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to Barbers Point Beach Park today after receiving a report about an overturned vessel in the water.

According to EMS, three men were aboard a 17-foot boat about 100 yards off shore this morning trying to maneuver through the surf when a wave tossed all of them overboard.

All three were wearing life jackets and made it back to shore safely before first responders arrived by land and sea.

One of the men, 70, suffered a “large gash to his leg” in the incident. EMS treated the man and transported him to a hospital in serious condition.

EMS also said the boat the men were aboard had “washed up on the reef” nearby.