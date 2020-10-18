Sharks spotted again at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki

Warning signs have been posted in Waikiki after multiple sharks were spotted off Kaimana Beach today.
According to the City and County of Honolulu, “2-3 sharks” were seen feeding on a school of fish.
The public is asked to stay out of the water until the signs are removed.
