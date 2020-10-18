comscore Sharks spotted again at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sharks spotted again at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 am

Warning signs have been posted in Waikiki after multiple sharks were spotted off Kaimana Beach today.

According to the City and County of Honolulu, “2-3 sharks” were seen feeding on a school of fish.

The public is asked to stay out of the water until the signs are removed.

