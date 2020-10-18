University of Hawaii football will play in an empty Aloha Stadium this season

The University of Hawaii football team will play before empty grandstands at 50,000-seat Aloha Stadium this season, the school announced today.

Citing COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, UH said no fans will be permitted in the stands at home games.

The Rainbow Warriors open the home portion of their schedule Nov. 7 against New Mexico and are listed to play four games in Halawa.

“The university supports the county and state measures implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said UH Athletics Director David Matlin said in a statement. “These are unprecedented times and we must take these types of unprecedented steps to protect our community. We look forward to bringing our loyal fans back to Aloha Stadium next season. The best way to support the football team and UH Athletics is watch the Warriors play on pay-per-view.”

UH said. “More than half of the Mountain West Conference schools will also play at home without fans including UH’s road games at Fresno State, San Diego State and San Jose State.”

UH’s Oct. 31 game at Wyoming will be limited to 7,000 fans, a Wyoming spokesman said.

Six of UH’s eight overall games will be shown via pay-per-view on Spectrum and Hawaiian Telcom while the CBS Sports Network and Fox Sports 1 will each carry one game.

