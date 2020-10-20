Bank of Hawaii Iwilei branch employee tests positive for COVID-19

Bank of Hawaii said today that an employee at its Iwilei branch has tested positive for COVID-19. The bank said it became aware of the positive test result today.

For the health and safety of the public, Bank of Hawaii’s policy is to notify the public of confirmed positive cases at all customer-facing locations. The branch was professionally sanitized after hours on Friday and remains open for regular business hours.

The employee last worked on Friday and had no close contact with employees or customers.