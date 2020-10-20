Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell sends order for second tier of economic reopening to Gov. David Ige for approval

Oahu gyms, personal care services and other activities will be able to resume as early as Thursday under Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s latest emergency order.

Caldwell sent the order moving Oahu into the second tier of economic reopening to Gov. David Ige for approval.

The second phase of reopening will allow groups of five of different household to dine at restaurants; legal short term rentals; indoor gyms and fitness facilities to operate at 25% capacity; indoor group physical activity classes with no more than five people; outdoor group physical activity classes with no more than 10 people; helicopter tours at 50% capacity; and groups of five indoors at 50% capacity for other commercial attractions.

Oahu’s seven-day average case count must stay below 100 and its seven-day average positivity rate must be below 5% for 14 consecutive days to move to the next level of economic opening on Oct. 22. Oahu’s seven-day average case count was 66 today, the 21st straight day below 100, while the seven-day average positivity rate was 2.9%, the 27th straight day below 5%.

