Man, 30, arrested after Kakaako business robbed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 30, arrested after Kakaako business robbed

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police arrested a 30-year-old man after he allegedly robbed a business in Kakaako Monday night.

Police said the suspect entered the establishment just before 8 p.m. Monday and brandished a cut, jagged-edge aluminum can at a 70-year-old employee and demanded money.

Police did not disclose the name of the business.

The perpetrator fled the scene with an unspecified amount of money taken from the cash drawer.

Police located the suspect in the area shortly before 9 p.m. and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

