Man apparently drowns while swimming at Makaha beach

A man died after he ran into trouble while swimming in waters off Mauna Lahilahi Beach Park in Makaha Monday.

Witnesses said the man, described to be in his mid-20s, was swimming in the ocean when he became distressed as winds picked up at about 4:30 p.m., said Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

He got stuck in a current and started to struggle. Ocean Safety lifeguards responded on personal watercraft and rescue boards and found him unresponsive and submerged in the water at approximately 30 feet from the shoreline.

Once they brought him to shore, lifeguards performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and took over.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.