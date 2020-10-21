Carrot loaf makes a perfect afternoon snack

Comforting and cozy, but still light and bright, a carrot cake with a tangy lemon glaze is just the thing for when you want a bit of fall flavor but aren’t quite ready to break into the pumpkin.

This simple loaf can be whisked together in a single bowl and baked in just about an hour, so your cravings are never too far from being satisfied. You can make it on a whim, and don’t even have to mess up your whole kitchen to do it. (You may love an elaborate baking project as much as the next quarantined cook, but, be honest: The recipes you return to time after time are easy, taste great — and, more important, don’t require a lot of cleaning up.) The loaf also keeps beautifully on the counter for a few days, making it perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up or morning treat.

Carrot cake lovers may have a lot of opinions about what should and shouldn’t be included: Nuts? Raisins? Pineapple? Think of this loaf as a blank slate, with a moist, tender crumb and no nuts or fruit in sight, though you can always add some, if that’s more your speed.

Instead, there’s a pared-back mix of spices — cinnamon and cardamom — for a warmth that’s not too overpowering. Carrot cake is traditionally made with oil, and you can use something neutral like canola or grapeseed. But, if you want to add a bit of savory flavor, substitute a mild olive oil, or a combination of the two.

Cream cheese frosting is the classic topper for carrot cake, but there is something irresistible about a confection topped with a crackly, citrusy glaze. It’s easier to make and lighter than frosting, and its tangy flavor still plays nicely off those warm spices and the earthiness of the carrot. There’s also a little bit of finely grated carrot in the finish, which tints it a gorgeous peachy color and adds a little sunshine and glamour. The grated carrot is just for looks, but when the rest of the recipe is this easy, why not take another minute, and make it extra nice?

CARROT LOAF CAKE WITH TANGY LEMON GLAZE

3/4 cup neutral oil or mild olive oil, plus more for greasing pan

1 cup (225 grams) packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1-3/4 cups (225 grams) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1-1/2 packed cups peeled and grated carrots (about 6 ounces (165 grams), from 3 medium carrots)

>> Glaze:

1-2 lemons

1 cup (100 grams) powdered sugar

1 tablespoon finely grated carrot (optional)

Heat oven to 350 degrees and set a rack in center. Oil a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan and line with a strip of parchment that hangs over the long sides. Oil paper, too.

Add brown sugar and eggs to large bowl and whisk vigorously until pale, about 2 minutes. Add oil, cinnamon, cardamom and salt. Whisk until well combined and smooth.

Add flour, baking powder and baking soda; whisk, starting slowly to incorporate flour without spilling it, until well combined and smooth. Switch to a rubber spatula if necessary. Fold in grated carrots. Batter will be very thick. Scrape into prepared pan and smooth top. Tap pan on counter a few times to remove air bubbles.

Bake until golden and puffed, and a tester inserted into center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Set pan on a rack to cool for 10 minutes.

Use parchment to lift cake from pan and set on rack over a baking sheet to cool completely.

Make glaze: Finely zest lemon into a bowl. Juice lemon; set aside juice.

Add powdered sugar and grated carrot (if using) to bowl with zest, along with 4 teaspoons lemon juice. Whisk vigorously until smooth. Add more lemon juice as needed to make a thick but pourable glaze. Pour glaze over cooled cake and let set a few minutes before slicing. Cake may be stored well wrapped at room temperature 3 to 4 days.

Nutritional information unavailable.