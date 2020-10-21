Hawaiian Airlines to resume East Coast service in December

Hawaiian Airlines said today it will reinstate its East Coast routes in December with twice-weekly nonstop service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport and thrice-weekly service between Honolulu and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The state’s largest carrier also said during that time it also will resume daily nonstop service between Honolulu and Long Beach Airport in California.

In addition, Hawaiian said it will restore nonstop flights between Kauai and Los Angeles and Oakland, Calif., and between Maui and San Diego and San Francisco.

“We’re pleased with increased demand for travel to Hawai‘i, and we’re excited to once again offer our East Coast guests the convenience of our nonstop flights as we welcome them to the islands with new health and safety measures,” Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of revenue management and network planning at Hawaiian, said in a statement.

All travelers to Hawaii or flying between the islands must follow the state’s travel procedures and complete its online Safe Travels Hawaii form.

To view a full schedule, go to HawaiianAirlines.com.