Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identifies pedestrian struck in Nanakuli crosswalk

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the pedestrian who died early Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Nanakuli as 78-year-old Kimo Saffery-Tripp.

Saffery-Tripp of Nanakuli died of multiple blunt force injuries in the collision. The medical examiner’s office classified the manner of death as an accident.

The deadly collision occurred at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Haleakala Avenue during the early morning hours Monday.

Police said a gray 2000 Toyota Camry driven by a 64-year-old man was traveling east on the highway when it struck a man later identified as Saffery-Tripp who was in a marked crosswalk at the intersection.

The driver and his passenger stayed at the scene.

Emergency Medical Services personnel and firefighters performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Saffery-Tripp to no avail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Relatives are saddened by Saffery-Tripps’s death.

Ronnie Taamu said Saffery-Tripp was a genealogist who helped many people do genealogies especially for Native Hawaiians applying for homestead leases.

He has done a lot for the community, Taamu said.

A lot of families from the neighbor island visited him to seek his assistance, she added. “His mind was sharp.”

In the pre-dawn hours, Taamu said he would go to Depot Beach Park every morning to feed cats. “He was always kind and very nice.”

A bag of cat food was observed near the crash scene Monday.