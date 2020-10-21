Shark warning signs posted again at Kaimana Beach

Shark warning signs have once again been posted at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki, according to an alert issued this early afternoon.

Ocean Safety officials said two, 4- to 5-foot sharks were observed feeding on a school of fish about 20 to 30 yards from shore.

The shark warning signs have been up at Kaimana Beach since about mid-September, oftentimes for consecutive days, but less often this month.

The last shark warning alert at Kaimana Beach was posted on Sunday, when two to three sharks were seen feeding on the school of fish. Last Thursday, lifeguards spotted a 4-foot shark described as non-aggressive about 30 yards offshore of the beach.