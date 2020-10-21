The Street food hall in Waikiki to close

The Street food hall, celebrity chef Michael Mina’s casual dining concept in the International Market Place, will close Nov. 8, another casualty of the pandemic, a spokesman for the Mina Group said today.

The Street — its full name is The Street HNL a Michael Mina Social House — opened in 2017 on the ground floor of the marketplace. It is home to 11 food stations offering an international selection of cuisines.

Scott Suemoto, sales and marketing director for the Mina Group, said the food hall was built around communal dining, a model unsustainable under social-distancing restrictions.

The Street has been offering a consolidated takeout menu featuring bestsellers from the various stations, as well as items from Mina’s Stripsteak Waikiki, located upstairs in the marketplace. The Street was able to open for sit-down service between the two dining-room shutdowns, Suemoto said.

But the second shutdown put the food hall in a critical position, he said. “It made it kind of impossible to recover from the months and months and months of lost revenue.”

Mina also owns Mina’s Fish House in the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina. Suemoto said the company hopes to reopen both Stripsteak and Fish House soon.