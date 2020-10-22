Four suspects arrested for alleged robbery, theft of Maui hotel guest

Four people have been arrested for first degree robbery and first degree theft after allegedly entering a Kahului hotel guest’s room with a knife, the Maui Police Department said in a news release.
On Tuesday morning the victim reported that the suspects, a 29-year-old Wailuku resident, a 37-year-old Waihee resident and a 40-year-old Waiehu resident, entered his room with a knife and stole his belongings before fleeing.
The suspects left the scene in a blue Dodge sedan, but police officers were able to identify its license plate and eventually arrest the suspects.
Another suspect, a 35-year-old Wailuku resident, was arrested today in connection with the case — also for first degree robbery and theft.
No injuries were reported, and the suspects remain in custody.
MPD did not identify the hotel where the victim was staying.
