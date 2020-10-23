8 people rescued after boat capsized off Makaha

Ocean Safety lifeguards rescued eight people today in waters off Makaha after their boat capsized.
Just before 11 a.m. today, Ocean Safety and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call of a capsized 23-foot vessel approximately 250 yards off of the Makaha Surfside apartments.
Ocean Safety personnel were initially driving on Farrington Highway when they spotted a group of people sitting on the front of a boat in the ocean as they attempted to bail water out of the vessel.
The boat then overturned, tossing eight people onboard into the ocean, according to the Ocean Safety & Lifeguard Services Division.
Lifeguards on Jet skis rescued the individuals and safely brought them to shore. No injuries were reported.
The boat remains stuck on the reef off Makaha.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.