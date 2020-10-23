Flood advisory issued for Oahu and Kauai; rains expected to shift to Maui and Hawaii island this weekend

12:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a flood advisory for the island Oahu, effective until 3:15 p.m.

At 12:13 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain across the western half of Oahu, with additional showers beginning to form west through the southwest of Oahu and poised to move onshore. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Field, Kunia, Mililani, Wahiawa, Nanakuli, Waikele, Waianae, Waipahu, Makakilo, Waialua, Kapolei, Pearl City, Ewa Beach, Haleiwa, Barbers Point, Iroquois Point, Aiea, Halawa and Salt Lake.

EARLIER TODAY

This morning, the NWS issued a flood advisory for the island of Kauai, effective until 1:30 p.m.

At 10:28 a.m., radar indicated heavy rains over the south shore of Kauai, falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, forecasters said. Locations in the advisory include Lihue, Kalaheo, Kekaha, Lawai, Omao, Koloa, Hanapepe, Poipu, Waimea, Eleele, Kaumakani, Puhi, Pakala Village and Hanamaulu.

An early morning flood advisory for the island of Oahu was canceled at 7:15 a.m. today, but scattered showers are still expected this afternoon.

Forecasters said rain over Kauai and Oahu will continue today as a front to the northwest of the state continues to dissipate, and then expected to shift to windward Maui and Hawaii island this weekend due to a band of moisture approaching from the east.

A new cold front is also expected to approach the state from the northwest Monday, and possibly move over the islands during the middle of next week, bringing more rain.

Forecasters said the next cold front may bring the potential of heavy rainfall, flash flooding and even thunderstorms through much of next week.

Today’s forecast ranges from partly sunny to cloudy for most islands, with scattered, afternoon showers and highs from 85 to 90 degrees. Lows tonight range from 69 to 74. Southeast winds remain low at 10 to 15 mph..

Surf along north and west shores will trend up on Kauai and Oahu by the end of Saturday as a northwest swell arrives and moves down the island chain. This swell is expected to travel down the chain Saturday night, and peak Sunday.

For north shores, surf at 1 to 3 feet today rises to 4 to 6 feet Saturday evening, and surf on west shores at up to 2 feet today rises to 3 to 5 feet Saturday evening.

Surf remains low for south and east shores, at 1 to 3 feet today through Saturday.

The weather service noted a record high of 90 degrees set at Hilo on Thursday, which surpassed the previous record of 89 for that day set in 1958. It was the third daily record high for Hilo this month, in addition to more than half a dozen ties.