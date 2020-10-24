LIVE BLOG: University of Hawaii vs. Fresno State in season-opening game in California

2:08 p.m.

The Warriors take their first lead of the year, 10-7, on freshman Matthew Shipley’s 34-yard field goal with 7:12 left in the first half.

2:06 p.m.

1Q- 4:00 | UH 7 FSU 7 Chevan Cordeiro finds paydirt!!!! Fourth rushing TD of his career! #HawaiiFB #WinEveryDay pic.twitter.com/hzlHkd7I7R — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 25, 2020

Chevan Cordeiro showed his running skills with a 20-yard sprint to tie it at 7 with 4 minutes left in the first quarter.

The drive started on linebacker Quinton Frazier’s strip-sack of Fresno quarterback Jake Haener.

2:04 p.m.

The Warriors fail to score their first points of 2020 when Matthew Shipley’s 49-yard FG attempt is short. It might have been touched by a Fresno State player.

2:01 p.m.

1:50 p.m.

The Warriors get the ball back on Eugene Ford’s pick.

1:48 p.m.

The Bulldogs cash in on the Warriors’ opening fumble to take a 7-0 lead with 11:34 to play in the first quarter.

Ronnie Rivers goes 7 yards around right end for the score.

1:40 p.m.

Following a review, it has been ruled that Lincoln Victor fumbled away the opening kickoff return. Four seconds into the game, the Bulldogs take over at UH’s 26.

1:36 p.m.

It’s ironic — and I never use “irony” correctly — but this game played in front of an empty Bulldog Stadium is deemed “homecoming” for Fresno State.

1:18 p.m.

FRESNO, CALIF. >> The University of Hawaii’s football season launches today with a road game against Fresno State.

The rivalry that is into its third decade matches teams with new head coaches — Hawaii’s Todd Graham and Fresno’s Kalen DeBoer — and rebuilding defense.

Keep an eye on:

>> Chevan Cordeiro, who has been installed as the Warriors’ No.1 quarterback. Cordeiro, a third-year sophomore, is 4-0 as a UH starter. The Warriors brought two other players on this two-game road trip: Boone Abbott and Kamali‘i Akina. Abbott redshirted as a freshman in 2019. Akina, the son of Duane Akina, was a walk-on freshman who played under Graham at Arizona in 2017.

>> Jake Haener, who redshirted after transferring from Washington, gets the start at QB for the Bulldogs. He beat out Ben Wooldridge a week ago.

>> The Warriors are unveiling a no-huddle, uptempo hybrid. The goal is a lot of plays, a lot of yards, and a lot of points. The Bulldogs will try to keep pace despite having only five fully padded practices entering today’s game.

--

