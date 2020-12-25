Hawaii lawmaker requests pre-flight testing for Philippines

Vice Speaker John Mizuno (D- Kalihi Valley, Kamehameha Heights, Lower Kalihi) said Friday that he submitted a letter to Gov. David Ige requesting the state expand its pre-travel testing program to include the Philippines.

“Hawaii already has Japan and Canada under their Pre-Travel COVID Testing Program and the State is working to expand the program to include Taiwan, New Zealand, and South Korea,” Mizuno said., “In Hawaii, Filipinos represent over 25% of the State’s population and they represent a sizable number of Hawaii’s first responders, including doctors, nurses, medical technicians, medical aides, and the majority of community care home operators.

“In light of Hawaii’s historic and cultural roots with the Philippines, it seems appropriate to work with the government of the Republic of the Philippines to safely establish a state-approved COVID-19 trusted testing partners for travelers to enable the Philippines to join the list of countries who are international trusted travel partners with the State.”