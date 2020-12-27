2020 in Review: Through the lens of Honolulu Star-Advertiser photographers

It is easy to define 2020 only in terms of COVID-19, but the year was marked by unprecedented events beyond the pandemic as well. These images capture moments in four significant categories: January’s catastrophe on Hibiscus Drive; enduring impacts on democracy, including the Black Lives Matter movement and the elections; the human toll of the pandemic; and the devastation of our economy. The images were chosen by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s photography staff.