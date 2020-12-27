Good Neighbor Fund donations surpass $120,000

WEEK ENDING DEC. 27
Marcus Mariota $2,500
Myrtle Taoka $2,000
Diana M. Yamada $1,000
Estelle M. Kelley $1,000
George Hutchinson $1,000
Gregg and Patty Fujimoto $1,000
Thomas J. Ocasek $1,000
Charmayne Malloy $600
By request $575
Charles P. Nakagawa $500
Cornelia Sandborn $500
Ethel M. Kuwasaki $500
From Harold Fujise in memory of Chotaro and Toki Fujise $500
Happy birthday Jesus $500
Kawika’s Painting Inc. $500
Rudy Tolentino & ohana $500
Sylvia A. Silva $500
The season of giving hui hopes this gift provides some joy and peace over
the holidays and hope
for a better 2021. $500
Arlene Lee-Williams $300
Csoki & Ronin Haraguchi $300
In loving memory of Stanley Y. Arakaki $300
Jacalyn Arakawa $300
Ma‘ema‘e School “Sensible Santa Club” $280
Bri’el, Matthew, Ty and Naya $250
Jordan Wrenn $250
Perry and Joan White $250
Timothy C. Wilhelm $250
Barbara M. Migita $200
In loving memory of Masaji and Peter Saito $200
In loving memory of Tutu and Opa, Popo and Papa $200
In memory of Albert Silva $200
Jennifer Rauscher $200
John A. Hoag $200
Katherine Kiyabu $200
Kenneth Y. Nakamatsu $200
Leilani, Jack-Henry, Charlie, Kalena, Patrick, David, & Maya $200
Lori Muramoto $200
Louise N. Matsushige $200
Phil & Karen Russell $200
Susan M. Migita $200
Wallis Gene Wake $200
Honolulu Alumnae Chapter of Alpha Iota Sorority $190
Danelo Canete $150
Shari Chang $150
Wendy Wichman $150
Sandra L. Morioka $125
St. Andrew’s Schools- Priory kindergarten $109.49
Chad L. Magers $100
Claire N. Kusakabe $100
Crystal S. Kawachi $100
Daniel I. Takamatsu $100
David Chi $100
Efrain Andrews $100
Florence K. Nii $100
Frances Hartmann $100
Guy Tagomori $100
In honor of our parents $100
In memory of Clara and Mariano Adzuara $100
In memory of Francis Ho $100
In memory of GTPY & LHY $100
In memory of Janet Tsutomi $100
In memory of Janice Lee $100
In memory of Kenji & Sumiko Tsutomi $100
In memory of Leelee Fink $100
In memory of Richard & Karen Tsutomi $100
Jamy & Karl $100
Joy Teraoka $100
Joyce Yoshimoto $100
Judy Jakobovits $100
Judy M. Furukawa $100
Julie S.K. Decosta $100
Karen & Glen Jr. $100
Kathi Kreinik $100
Keith Osaki $100
Kevin Faith and Joshua Tom $100
Lisa Kumbroch $100
Lynn N. Nishihara $100
Mary Lou T. Yoshino $100
Mary Renfer $100
Patricia Napier $100
Patsy A. Uehara $100
Pearl City Community Church Bible Study Sisters $100
Peter Balding $100
Phyllis Y. Fukami $100
S. Maemori $100
Sandra Arashiro $100
Sandra Maruyama $100
Shiela & Keo $100
Stephie Rudoy $100
Susan & Dawn-Marie Goya $100
Thank you to everyone’s continued support to the domestic violence survivors. I was in the same situation many years ago so I am well aware of what they have gone through. Wishing everyone a safe and blessed holidays. $100
In memory of Herbert H. Hee $100
In memory of Frances C. Hee $100
In memory of Reynold Y.S. Leong $100
In memory of Lillian T. Chun $100
In memory of Wallace Y.H. Soong $100
David A. Christopher $80
Jeffrey A. & Karen M.K.L. Young $75
Alexandra Horn $50
Aulii Silva $50
Barbara Rodriguez $50
Ethel S. Masui $50
In loving memory of Richard J.K. Chong $50
In memory of Hank Martin $50
J. and Laurie Chivers $50
Jean Adair-Leland $50
Joey $50
Joseph Silveira $50
Joseph Young III $50
Justina Desuacido $50
Kacy $50
Lauralie Katekaru $50
Leslie Hayashi $50
Lyn $50
Patricia S. Tanaka $50
Rosalyn Cortez $50
Sandra A. Hashimoto $50
Sylvia K. Lorenz $50
Vanessa Ito-In memory of Vesper Maile Ito $50
In loving memory of Auntie Diane Iwasaki. Korianne Goo $40
Nancy Koehler $40
Kingsley Kai-Sun Wong $30
Ray and ML $30
Carl Makino $25.01
Dale Yoshizu $25
John Wiedlin $25
June K. Halsey $25
Michael Oshiro $25
David Skrobecki $20
Gayle M. Hill $20
Herb & Lani Hirata $20
Liane Angaran $20
Jaden Miller $10
Jo Ann Collins $5
Brian Egan $4.01
Jeffrey Reney $3.65
Anonymous $2,810
Weekly total $30,612.16
By Request recipe donations $575
Last week’s total $90,633.33
Grand total $121,820.49