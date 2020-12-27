Good Neighbor Fund donations surpass $120,000

The Good Neighbor Fund helps support Adopt A Family, which provides assistance to those who are facing some kind of struggle, whether it be with finances, health, employment or otherwise. Here is a list of donors and the amount they contributed:

WEEK ENDING DEC. 27

Marcus Mariota $2,500

Myrtle Taoka $2,000

Diana M. Yamada $1,000

Estelle M. Kelley $1,000

George Hutchinson $1,000

Gregg and Patty Fujimoto $1,000

Thomas J. Ocasek $1,000

Charmayne Malloy $600

By request $575

Charles P. Nakagawa $500

Cornelia Sandborn $500

Ethel M. Kuwasaki $500

From Harold Fujise in memory of Chotaro and Toki Fujise $500

Happy birthday Jesus $500

Kawika’s Painting Inc. $500

Rudy Tolentino & ohana $500

Sylvia A. Silva $500

The season of giving hui hopes this gift provides some joy and peace over

the holidays and hope

for a better 2021. $500

Arlene Lee-Williams $300

Csoki & Ronin Haraguchi $300

In loving memory of Stanley Y. Arakaki $300

Jacalyn Arakawa $300

Ma‘ema‘e School “Sensible Santa Club” $280

Bri’el, Matthew, Ty and Naya $250

Jordan Wrenn $250

Perry and Joan White $250

Timothy C. Wilhelm $250

Barbara M. Migita $200

In loving memory of Masaji and Peter Saito $200

In loving memory of Tutu and Opa, Popo and Papa $200

In memory of Albert Silva $200

Jennifer Rauscher $200

John A. Hoag $200

Katherine Kiyabu $200

Kenneth Y. Nakamatsu $200

Leilani, Jack-Henry, Charlie, Kalena, Patrick, David, & Maya $200

Lori Muramoto $200

Louise N. Matsushige $200

Phil & Karen Russell $200

Susan M. Migita $200

Wallis Gene Wake $200

Honolulu Alumnae Chapter of Alpha Iota Sorority $190

Danelo Canete $150

Shari Chang $150

Wendy Wichman $150

Sandra L. Morioka $125

St. Andrew’s Schools- Priory kindergarten $109.49

Chad L. Magers $100

Claire N. Kusakabe $100

Crystal S. Kawachi $100

Daniel I. Takamatsu $100

David Chi $100

Efrain Andrews $100

Florence K. Nii $100

Frances Hartmann $100

Guy Tagomori $100

In honor of our parents $100

In memory of Clara and Mariano Adzuara $100

In memory of Francis Ho $100

In memory of GTPY & LHY $100

In memory of Janet Tsutomi $100

In memory of Janice Lee $100

In memory of Kenji & Sumiko Tsutomi $100

In memory of Leelee Fink $100

In memory of Richard & Karen Tsutomi $100

Jamy & Karl $100

Joy Teraoka $100

Joyce Yoshimoto $100

Judy Jakobovits $100

Judy M. Furukawa $100

Julie S.K. Decosta $100

Karen & Glen Jr. $100

Kathi Kreinik $100

Keith Osaki $100

Kevin Faith and Joshua Tom $100

Lisa Kumbroch $100

Lynn N. Nishihara $100

Mary Lou T. Yoshino $100

Mary Renfer $100

Patricia Napier $100

Patsy A. Uehara $100

Pearl City Community Church Bible Study Sisters $100

Peter Balding $100

Phyllis Y. Fukami $100

S. Maemori $100

Sandra Arashiro $100

Sandra Maruyama $100

Shiela & Keo $100

Stephie Rudoy $100

Susan & Dawn-Marie Goya $100

Thank you to everyone’s continued support to the domestic violence survivors. I was in the same situation many years ago so I am well aware of what they have gone through. Wishing everyone a safe and blessed holidays. $100

In memory of Herbert H. Hee $100

In memory of Frances C. Hee $100

In memory of Reynold Y.S. Leong $100

In memory of Lillian T. Chun $100

In memory of Wallace Y.H. Soong $100

David A. Christopher $80

Jeffrey A. & Karen M.K.L. Young $75

Alexandra Horn $50

Aulii Silva $50

Barbara Rodriguez $50

Ethel S. Masui $50

In loving memory of Richard J.K. Chong $50

In memory of Hank Martin $50

J. and Laurie Chivers $50

Jean Adair-Leland $50

Joey $50

Joseph Silveira $50

Joseph Young III $50

Justina Desuacido $50

Kacy $50

Lauralie Katekaru $50

Leslie Hayashi $50

Lyn $50

Patricia S. Tanaka $50

Rosalyn Cortez $50

Sandra A. Hashimoto $50

Sylvia K. Lorenz $50

Vanessa Ito-In memory of Vesper Maile Ito $50

In loving memory of Auntie Diane Iwasaki. Korianne Goo $40

Nancy Koehler $40

Kingsley Kai-Sun Wong $30

Ray and ML $30

Carl Makino $25.01

Dale Yoshizu $25

John Wiedlin $25

June K. Halsey $25

Michael Oshiro $25

David Skrobecki $20

Gayle M. Hill $20

Herb & Lani Hirata $20

Liane Angaran $20

Jaden Miller $10

Jo Ann Collins $5

Brian Egan $4.01

Jeffrey Reney $3.65

Anonymous $2,810

Weekly total $30,612.16

By Request recipe donations $575

Last week’s total $90,633.33

Grand total $121,820.49

HOW TO HELP

>> To make a monetary donation, individuals may drop off cash or checks at any First Hawaiian Bank branch statewide. Checks may be made payable to the “Good Neighbor Fund.” The deadline to drop off monetary donations is Dec. 31.

>> Donors also may mail checks to: Helping Hands Hawaii, 2100 N. Nimitz Highway, Honolulu, HI 96819, or go online to 808ne.ws/goodneighbor. Click on the “donate” box and then “Good Neighbor Fund” in the drop-down options.