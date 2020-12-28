Lori Kahikina, city’s Environmental Services director, named interim chief of Honolulu rail project

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Board of Directors this morning named city official Lori Kahikina as its interim chief executive officer, effective Friday.

Kahikina has been the director of the city Department of Environmental Services the past eight years under outgoing Mayor Kirk Caldwell, whose term ends Saturday. Prior to that, she was director of design and construction.

The contract of current HART Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Andrew Robbins was not renewed by the HART board and his last day is Thursday.

Kahikina has a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Hawaii and is a graduate of Kamehameha Schools.

According to a release from HART, Kahikina “is the first female and the first Native Hawaiian to lead HART.”

Toby Martyn, HART board chairman, said in the release: “We look forward to Lori’s leadership at this crucial point of the rail project. She has a proven record of success in difficult engineering projects and is not afraid of a challenge.”

Kahikina said: “I am ready for the challenge of moving this important project forward.

“I commit to doing the best job possible for the citizens of the City and County of Honolulu and our entire state.”