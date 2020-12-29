2 more Louisville officers tied to Breonna Taylor raid will be fired

Two Louisville police officers connected to a deadly raid that killed Breonna Taylor in her apartment this year were notified today that they would be fired, part of a series of disciplinary moves to hold more officers accountable in a case that fueled a reckoning over racism and set off a wave of protests in American streets.

Lawyers for Detective Myles Cosgrove, who was one of the officers who shot Taylor, and Detective Joshua Jaynes, who prepared the search warrant for the raid, said their clients had received letters of termination in connection with the March 13 operation.

Jessica Green, head of the City Council’s public safety committee, said additional disciplinary actions were likely as the interim police chief, Yvette Gentry, prepares to leave the department and make way for a new chief, who has not been named.

Cosgrove, a 15-year veteran of the department who is white, shot Taylor at least three times, killing her, according to an FBI ballistics analysis. He was the second person to enter Taylor’s apartment and fired 16 rounds down the hallway, according to the analysis.

In her letter to Jaynes, Gentry said he was being fired for violating department polices on search warrants and truthfulness.

“These are extreme violations of our policies, which endangered others,” the letter said. Thomas Clay, the detective’s lawyer, said his client had never lied in getting the search warrant to search Taylor’s apartment.

Jaynes will have an opportunity to respond to the chief’s claims at a department hearing Thursday, according to the letter.

Until now, the only officer held accountable in the case has been Brett Hankison, a detective who had fired 10 rounds from outside the apartment through two of Taylor’s windows. Hankison was fired in June for violating the department’s deadly force policy and indicted by a grand jury in September on three counts of wanton endangerment because shots he fired entered a neighboring apartment.

The March raid was a search for what officers believed could be evidence in a drug case.

Police officers said they knocked loudly and announced themselves, though most of the neighbors said they did not hear the officers do so. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot toward the door, striking one of the officers in the leg.