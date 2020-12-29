comscore Bicyclist critically injured in collision with vehicle on Kalakaua Avenue in Ala Moana area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bicyclist critically injured in collision with vehicle on Kalakaua Avenue in Ala Moana area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:17 am
  • GOAKAMAI.ORG Police closed off all lanes of Kalakaua Avenue in the Ala Moana area this morning due to a motor vehicle accident.

A bicyclist was critically injured in a collision this morning on Kalakaua Avenue in the Ala Moana area.

The collision occurred at around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Fern Street, according to Emergency Medical Services. A 52-year-old woman was treated and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police subsequently closed all lanes of Kalakaua Avenue at the scene after the crash.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

