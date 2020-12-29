INTERACTIVE: Hawaii’s beaches are disappearing

This story is co-published with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser is a member of the ProPublica Local Reporting Network.

Hawaii’s beaches are disappearing as major islands have lost nearly a quarter of them in the last century. The culprit? Seawalls and other barriers erected by wealthy homeowners.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser and ProPublica have developed an interactive, web-based app that compiles 20 years of shoreline exemptions in a searchable map of properties that got permits to keep existing shoreline structures or build new ones.

View the interactive: http://808ne.ws/propublicabeachloss

Sophie Cocke is a reporter with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. She has covered government and politics in Hawaii for the past decade. Please get in touch at scocke@staradvertiser.com if you have information you want to share about seawalls or other shoreline hardening structures.

Ash Ngu is a journalist, designer and developer with ProPublica’s news apps team.