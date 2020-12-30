Death of Hickam-based airman announced by Air Force

An airman assigned to the 15th Maintenance Group at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam died Tuesday, the Air Force said in a statement issued that night.

The 15th Wing did not provide any information about the circumstances other than to say that the death was not a suicide.

“The airman’s identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification,” the 15th Wing said. “The airman was transported to Tripler Army Medical Center and was pronounced dead on arrival.”

The 15th Wing, headquartered at the joint base, said it would release further details 24 hours after all next of kin were notified.