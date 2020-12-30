Honolulu police arrest naked man, 33, with gun near Punchbowl area

Honolulu police arrested a naked man who was carrying a gun on Monday evening in the Punchbowl area.
Police said the 33-year-old man was taken into custody for open lewdness, which is a petty misdemeanor, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The man was still in custody this morning, and that an investigation is ongoing, police said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.