Honolulu police will continue unannounced DUI checkpoints through February

The Honolulu Police Department said it will continue to set up impaired driver checkpoints at unannounced times and locations now and into next year.
Police announced in November they would be setting up the checkpoints through the end of the year, and say they will continue them through Feb. 28 as part of the department’s ongoing effort to reduce traffic injuries and deaths.
HPD is reminding the public not to drink and drive and that the legal drinking age is 21. Promoting intoxicating liquor to a person under the age of 21 is considered a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison.
Officers have been conducting impaired driver checkpoints every week since September, as well, and will continue to do so through September 2021 as part of the federal “52/12” sobriety checkpoint program.
