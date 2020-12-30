comscore VIDEO: Oceanit Founder and CEO Patrick Sullivan joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
VIDEO: Oceanit Founder and CEO Patrick Sullivan joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  CEO and founder Patrick Sullivan with his virus test kit in Oceanic's lab. Oceanit Founder and CEO Patrick Sullivan joins Spotlight Hawaii, a series from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that shines a spotlight on issues affecting our islands today for a livestream video and took viewer questions.

    CEO and founder Patrick Sullivan with his virus test kit in Oceanic’s lab. Oceanit Founder and CEO Patrick Sullivan joins Spotlight Hawaii, a series from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that shines a spotlight on issues affecting our islands today for a livestream video and took viewer questions.

Oceanit Founder and CEO Patrick Sullivan joins Spotlight Hawaii, a series from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that shines a spotlight on issues affecting our islands today for a livestream video and took viewer questions.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Join Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies this month for a conversation with guests. Click here to watch previous conversations.

