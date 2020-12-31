Hale O Hawai‘i gets $195,000 grant to build home for family displaced by Kilauea volcano eruption

Hale O Hawai‘i was awarded a $195,000 grant from the Nareit Hawaii Community Giving Initiative to buy a one-acre lot and build a new, affordable home in Puna for a family displaced by the 2018 Kilauea volcano eruption.

The grant allows Hale O Hawai‘i to purchase the property in Hawaiian Paradise Park. The new house will provide, at minimum, 1,175 square feet under roof including a covered carport, two bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms.

Depending on the costs to clear the lot, build the house, and install fencing, the new home potentially could be expanded to have a larger living area with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2021.

Established in December 2017, Hale O Hawai‘i is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is developing innovative solutions to Hawaii Island’s affordable housing crisis using a community land trust. As a community land trust, homes built by Hale O Hawai‘i remain affordable in perpetuity even if they are resold to new owners, who must meet the qualifications for ownership.

The Nareit Hawaii Community Giving Initiative encourages other qualified organizations in Hawaii to submit applications to be considered for grants supporting affordable housing projects in 2021.

All applicants must fill out the electronic application form found on the Nareit Hawaii website at www.nareithawaii.com/reits-give-back and submit it via e-mail to info@nareithawaii.com.