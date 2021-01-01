U.S. hits 20 million mark in coronavirus cases

BALTIMORE >> The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases has surpassed 20 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 deaths have also increased in the United States, now totaling more than 346,000.

That’s nearly twice as many as the No. 2 country, India, and nearly one-quarter of the more than 83 million cases globally.

India and Brazil trail behind the U.S. in coronavirus cases at over 10 million and 7 million, respectively.

The increase comes as officials race to vaccinate millions of Americans but have come off to a slower and messier start.

President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations.

However, Biden acknowledged that it “will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated.”