Oahu marks second pedestrian fatality, a hit-and-run, for 2021

In just the first 50 hours of the New Year, two pedestrian fatalities have already occurred within about a half-mile of one another in Honolulu.

Honolulu police are still searching for the suspect who was driving a white SUV of an unknown make that fatally struck a 70-year-old man crossing Alapai Street.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, police said, marking Oahu’s second traffic fatality of 2021.

The 70-year-old man was in the second lane from the left on Alapai when the SUV traveling northbound struck him. The driver left the scene of the accident. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it remains unknown whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors at this time.

On Friday night, Oahu recorded its first traffic fatality of 2021 when a 67-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while in a marked crosswalk on Punchbowl Street in Honolulu.

Police said the collision occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near the Miller Street intersection and the Queen’s Medical Center. A 58-year-old Honolulu man was driving north on Punchbowl Street when he struck the pedestrian and remained at the scene.

The pedestrian in this incident was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Emergency Medical Services. Police said he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol did not appear to be contributing factors to the first incident.