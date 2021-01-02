Pedestrian is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of 2021

Oahu recorded its first traffic fatality of the new year when a 67-year-old pedestrian suffered fatal injuries when he was hit by a vehicle while in a marked crosswalk on Punchbowl Street in Honolulu Friday.

The collision occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near the Miller Street intersection, police said.

A 58-year-old Honolulu male was traveling northbound on Punchbowl Street when he struck the pedestrian, who initially was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said. The man’s condition deteriorated and he later succumbed to his injuries. His name was not released.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that neither speed, drugs nor alcohol were contributing factors.