2 suspects sought in alleged use of stolen credit card belonging to 91-year-old Ewa woman

Honolulu police are investigating a home invasion robbery of a 91-year-old woman in Ewa Beach.

Police said an unknown male suspect entered the victim’s home, brandished a knife and threatened the woman at about 1 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect then fled with the victim’s purse, police added.

There were no injuries reported.

Later that day, police said two people used a stolen credit card at Walmart in Kunia. Upon further investigation, police determined the card belongs to the 91-year-old woman.

Police released a surveillance video image today of a masked male and female at the store who allegedly used the victim’s stolen credit card.

There are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information on the robbery and the pair suspected of fraudulent use of the stolen credit card is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.