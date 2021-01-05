Maui Office of the Mayor employee confirmed positive with COVID-19

Maui County has confirmed that an employee working for the Office of the Mayor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Michael Victorino said today that the employee had alerted the office of this possibility on Sunday evening. The employee last worked in the Maui County Building on Thursday, and was asymptomatic at the time. The employee is now isolating at home.

Everyone who had close contact with the employee has been notified by Hawaii Department of Health contact tracers, officials said. All common areas in the building have also been professionally disinfected.

“To ensure the health and safety of our employees, their families and the wider community, I have offered telework options for those in the building to work from home until further notice,” said Victorino in a statement. “The County Building remains open. However, out of an abundance of caution, the public is urged to conduct business with Maui County online or to use the drop box fronting the County Building.”

Water and solid waste payments can be made in person at the Maui County Service Center or Small Business Resource Center at Maui Mall.

“We are taking these actions to ensure the health and safety of our employees, their families and our community,” said Victorino. “I also remind everyone in Maui County to continue to follow all appropriate health and safety guidelines.”