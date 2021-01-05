Police looking for suspects who killed steer in Waimea and took meat

Hawaii County police are asking for witnessed a livestock incident sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning in Waimea to come forward.

Police said that the owners of an 8-month-old black steer reported that the animal was killed by unknown persons and the meat taken from private property in an area known as Dairy Fence off Mana Road.

The owners told police that the steer had recently been treated with medications and its meat unfit for human consumption.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area or with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz by email at Kuilee.DelaCruz@hawaiicounty.gov or call Waimea police station at 887-3080 or the police non-emergency number at 935-3311.

Anonymous calls may be made to CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.