Hawaii reports 10 new coronavirus-related deaths and 143 additional infections

Hawaii health officials today reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths and 143 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 299 fatalities and 22,310 cases.

Nine deaths were on Oahu and one was on Maui, but no further information was immediately available about the victims.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 233 fatalities on Oahu, 45 on Hawaii island, 18 on Maui, one on Kauai, and two Hawaii residents who died on the mainland. The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said today that the Big Island’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 51, but state officials have not verified coronavirus as a factor in six of those fatalities.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll was nearly 360,000 today with total coronavirus cases across the nation now topping 21.2 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 85 on Oahu, 29 on Maui, eight on the Big Island, three on Kauai, one on Molokai and 17 state residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said. As a result of updated information, one Maui case was removed from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

Health officials counted 3,870 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 3.3% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 3.5%.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 18,499 on Oahu, 1,946 in Hawaii County, 1,119 on Maui, 153 on Kauai, 106 on Lanai and 23 on Molokai. There are also 464 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawaii health officials said that of the state’s total infection count, 1,670 cases were considered to be active. Health officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 28 today.

By island, Oahu has 1,227 active cases, Maui has 314, the Big Island has 112, and Kauai has 15, and Molokai has one, according to the state’s latest tally. Lanai has no active COVID cases.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,519 have required hospitalizations, with 21 new hospitalizations — all on Oahu — reported today by state health officials.

Three hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 1,516 hospitalizations within the state, 1,337 have been on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 77 on Maui, seven on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 data dashboard, a total of 115 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, with 18 in intensive care units and 15 on ventilators.

Oahu moved to the less-restrictive Tier 2 of Honolulu’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Oct. 22. To gauge whether Honolulu will move to a different tier, the city takes a “weekly assessment” of two key COVID-19 numbers each Wednesday. To move to Tier 3 from Tier 2, the 7-day average of new cases must be below 50 on two consecutive Wednesdays. Also, the 7-day average positivity rate must be below 2.5% on those two Wednesdays.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 102 and the positivity rate is 4.5%, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.